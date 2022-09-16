How to watch Food City 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for the 2022 Food City 300. The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the event on Friday, September 15. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USA Network.

The race is 300 laps around the 0.533-mile circuit. This race usually lasts right at our under two hours. A.J. Allmendinger is the reigning winner of this race. Noah Gragson picked up the win in the last Xfinity race that was in Darlington.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier enter with the best odds to win the race installed at +300. Allmendinger has +1000 odds to win this race for the second year in a row. This is the last race before the 2022 Xfinity Playoffs start with the Round of 12 next weekend.

How to watch the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

Live streaming the 2022 Food City 300 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.