What time is the 2022 Food City 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Food City 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
A general view a racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday, September 16 with the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. Qualifying for the race will run at 3:10 p.m.

The race is 159.9 miles across 300 laps, and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Last year’s race was the longest in 15 years, running 2:10:26. Prior to that, the 2020 race ran 1:55:39 and the 2019 race ran 1:58:01.

A year ago, A.J. Allmendinger won the race, leading only the final lap and edging out Austin Cindric, who had led 75 laps. This year, Allmendinger is +1000 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, and Ty Gibbs are co-favorites to win the race with +300 odds. Josh Berry follows at +1000.

