Round 1 leaderboard for LIV Tour Chicago Invitational

The LIV Golf Tour heads to the Chicagoland area for their fifth tournament of the year, with 48 players competing at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois from September 16-18.

The controversial tour brings plenty of cash and critics to the nation’s third-largest media market, with a total of $25 million on offer for players competing. With no domestic TV contract at this time, fans will need to watch either on its streaming home at DAZN, the LIV official website, or the league’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

Tickets are available starting at just $50 to see some of the top players in the world, including World No. 3 Cameron Smith and No. 23 Dustin Johnson. Johnson remaining in the top 25 despite not having played a PGA TOUR event since LIV’s debut in June is impressive, but also unlikely to last as his opportunities to earn Official World Golf Rankings points continue to dwindle.

As the tournament gets underway at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday, we’ll be updating the leaderboards for both individuals and teams here, along with any storylines that jump out during the day.