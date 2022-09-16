Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago

Chicagoland is the host for this week’s LIV Golf Invitational, and Day 2 from from Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois is Saturday. It’s a three-day 54-hole event that will conclude Sunday, September 18.
Right now after 18 holes, the top two players in the Official World Golf Rankings that are LIV members are in front, with No. 23 Dustin Johnson leading at -9 after first round play. No. 3 Cameron Smith is right behind him at -6, with Matthew Wolff coming in third at -5.
The tournament fires up again with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.
All three rounds of the tournament are streaming at DAZN, or are available on the LIV official website, official YouTube channel or official Facebook page.
Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Saturday.
Note: These are the projected starting slots that are unconfirmed by LIV at this time. We’ll update here when they are made official.
LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 Starting Holes
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Tee No. 1
|Dustin Johnson
|Cameron Smith
|Matthew Wolff
|Tee No. 2
|Matt Jones
|Charles Howell III
|Henrik Stenson
|Tee No. 3
|Lee Westwood
|Charl Schwartzel
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Tee No. 4
|Bryson Dechambeau
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Laurie Canter
|Tee No. 5
|Carlos Ortiz
|Brooks Koepka
|Harold Varner III
|Tee No. 6
|Branden Grace
|Scott Vincent
|Talor Gooch
|Tee No. 8
|Phil Mickelson
|Sam Horsfield
|Graeme Mcdowell
|Tee No. 9
|Peter Uihlein
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|Marc Leishman
|Tee No. 10
|Joaquin Niemann
|Ian Poulter
|Cameron Tringale
|Tee No. 11
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Sergio Garcia
|Wade Ormsby
|Tee No. 12
|Sihwan Kim
|Anirban Lahiri
|Richard Bland
|Tee No. 13
|Hudson Swafford
|David Puig
|Martin Kaymer
|Tee No. 14
|Paul Casey
|Abraham Ancer
|Chase Koepka
|Tee No. 16
|James Piot
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Kevin Na
|Tee No. 17
|Patrick Reed
|Turk Pettit
|Jason Kokrak
|Tee No. 18
|Pat Perez
|Jediah Morgan
|Shaun Norris