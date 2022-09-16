 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at TIME a.m. ET on DAY near Chicago. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By DKNation Staff
Golf: LIV Golf - Final Round Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

Chicagoland is the host for this week’s LIV Golf Invitational, and Day 2 from from Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois is Saturday. It’s a three-day 54-hole event that will conclude Sunday, September 18.

Right now after 18 holes, the top two players in the Official World Golf Rankings that are LIV members are in front, with No. 23 Dustin Johnson leading at -9 after first round play. No. 3 Cameron Smith is right behind him at -6, with Matthew Wolff coming in third at -5.

The tournament fires up again with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

All three rounds of the tournament are streaming at DAZN, or are available on the LIV official website, official YouTube channel or official Facebook page.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Saturday.

Note: These are the projected starting slots that are unconfirmed by LIV at this time. We’ll update here when they are made official.

LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 Starting Holes

Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Tee No. 1 Dustin Johnson Cameron Smith Matthew Wolff
Tee No. 2 Matt Jones Charles Howell III Henrik Stenson
Tee No. 3 Lee Westwood Charl Schwartzel Louis Oosthuizen
Tee No. 4 Bryson Dechambeau Sadom Kaewkanjana Laurie Canter
Tee No. 5 Carlos Ortiz Brooks Koepka Harold Varner III
Tee No. 6 Branden Grace Scott Vincent Talor Gooch
Tee No. 8 Phil Mickelson Sam Horsfield Graeme Mcdowell
Tee No. 9 Peter Uihlein Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Marc Leishman
Tee No. 10 Joaquin Niemann Ian Poulter Cameron Tringale
Tee No. 11 Phachara Khongwatmai Sergio Garcia Wade Ormsby
Tee No. 12 Sihwan Kim Anirban Lahiri Richard Bland
Tee No. 13 Hudson Swafford David Puig Martin Kaymer
Tee No. 14 Paul Casey Abraham Ancer Chase Koepka
Tee No. 16 James Piot Bernd Wiesberger Kevin Na
Tee No. 17 Patrick Reed Turk Pettit Jason Kokrak
Tee No. 18 Pat Perez Jediah Morgan Shaun Norris

