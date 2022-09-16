Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago

Chicagoland is the host for this week’s LIV Golf Invitational, and Day 2 from from Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois is Saturday. It’s a three-day 54-hole event that will conclude Sunday, September 18.

Right now after 18 holes, the top two players in the Official World Golf Rankings that are LIV members are in front, with No. 23 Dustin Johnson leading at -9 after first round play. No. 3 Cameron Smith is right behind him at -6, with Matthew Wolff coming in third at -5.

The tournament fires up again with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

All three rounds of the tournament are streaming at DAZN, or are available on the LIV official website, official YouTube channel or official Facebook page.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Saturday.

Note: These are the projected starting slots that are unconfirmed by LIV at this time. We’ll update here when they are made official.