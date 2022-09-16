How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for September 16 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

The company heads to southern California tonight on the road to Extreme Rules in October. Tonight, we’ll get more build to the show and find out the No. 1 contenders for the tag belts.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The matchup Drew McIntyre and new Bloodline member Solo Sikoa in the main event of last week’s show ended in a no contest when Karrion Kross came out and attacked McIntyre. Since returning to the company several weeks ago, Kross has had McIntyre in his crosshairs and showed his presence once again to close out last week’s episode in Seattle. It appears that McIntyre vs. Kross is in the cards for Extreme Rules so we’ll see if that match gets made official tonight.

Speaking of Sikoa, he returned to NXT this past Tuesday and took down Carmelo Hayes to capture the North American Championship. This adds another belt to the Bloodline’s growing list of accomplishments as every member is a current champion. Notably, “honorary” Uce Sami Zayn still doesn’t have any gold despite the insistence by Jey Uso that he step up. Could this be the week where the Bloodline turns on Zayn?

Continuing with more Bloodline related business, a Fatal Four-Way match to determine new No. 1 contender’s for the Usos’ undisputed tag team titles will be held tonight. The participants of the match will feature the New Day, the Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Los Letharios. We’ll see who emerges victorious.

Finally, Ronda Rousey won a No. 1 contender’s match last week and will challenge Smackdown Women’s Champion for the title at Extreme Rules. We’ll see if the “Baddest Women on the Planet” continues her rampage tonight.