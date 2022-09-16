How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on September 16

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Rampage on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, so as always, beware of spoilers.

We’re just five days away from the special ‘Grand Slam’ episode of Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY and we’re in for a standard episode of Rampage tonight.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, September 16

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The usual four matches will take place on Rampage tonight including ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe defending his title against Josh Woods. The other marquee match for tonight will feature Darby Allin going one-on-one with Matt Hardy. Allin is one week removed from a loss to Sammy Guevara in the first round of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

Also on the show, Ethan Page will go one-on-one with Danhausen and Penelope Ford will face Willow Nightingale.