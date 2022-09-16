Pick on the Moneyline for the Yankees-Brewers game on September 16

The New York Yankees have had a tumultuous second half of the season, but they enter Friday’s contest in Milwaukee vs. the Brewers as winners of eight of their last 10 games.

New York Yankees (-130, 8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers can relate to post All-Star break struggles, going 26-24 since. They’ll give Adrian Houser the start on Friday.

Houser allowed just one run in his last start, which was the first time in his last eight starts he had allowed fewer than three runs. Overall for the season, Houser has a 4.61 ERA with 6.4 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings this season, with a 6.02 ERA in his last nine appearances.

Frankie Montas gets the start for the Yankees. He’s had his own issues this season, posting a 5.94 ERA in seven starts since being traded to New York. But, he enters having allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last six road starts.

The Yankees back up Montas with the better bullpen, as well. New York has the league’s second-best bullpen ERA at 2.94, while the Brewers’ bullpen ERA is a full point higher at 3.94.

With the Brewers allowing four runs or more in nine of their last 12 games, a Yankees lineup that leads the American League in home runs will provide enough power for a Friday win.

The Play: Yankees -130

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.