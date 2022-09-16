Report: Texas A&M to start Max Johnson at QB Saturday against Miami

Following an upset loss to Appalachian State last week, No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1) is making a switch at quarterback. LSU transfer Max Johnson is slated to get the start against No. 13 Miami (2-0), per On3 Sports. The junior quarterback will replace redshirt sophomore Haynes King in a must-win game.

Johnson spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Tigers. He started 12 games last year and threw for 2,815 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. Johnson is a prototypical pocket passer who will excel at highlighting his receivers. He has seen very limited action with the Aggies through two games and is 3-4 passing for 23 yards with one rush for 11 yards.

King has been an Aggie both years of his career after redshirting in 2020. He hasn’t been horrible but definitely hasn’t stepped forward in his development as an SEC quarterback. Through two games this season, he is 33-51 for 461 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He is more mobile than Johnson and has 14 carries for 52 yards.

The Aggies begin a tough slate of games as they face Miami this week and then No. 10 Arkansas next week. They will then hit the road for a test against Mississippi State before heading to Tuscaloosa. This stretch of the season will likely determine if they have a shot at the SEC West or College Football Playoff in 2022.