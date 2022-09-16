Report: Braves reinstate 2B Ozzie Albies from 60-day IL

The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list on Friday, per the team’s official Twitter account. Albies had been sidelined since June 13 with a foot injury.

The Braves struggled to replace Albies production when he first went down with an injury. They looked toward their farm system and found Vaughn Grissom at their AA affiliate. Grissom has played in 31 games and is hitting .304 with five doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI. With Albies returning, the Braves noticed how well Grissom has acclimated and ended up designating RHP Jay Jackson for assignment, keeping him on the major league roster.

Albies played in 62 games before he suffered his foot injury. He has hit .244 on the year and had 15 doubles with eight home runs and 33 RBI. It is expected that he will slot back in as the starting second baseman, but with the presence of Grissom, Atlanta has more options. They can platoon the duo or have one of them slot in as the designated hitter on a particular day. Either way, the return of Albies helps a strong Braves lineup get stronger.