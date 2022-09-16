Report: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in November

A major match is reportedly in the works for WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view this fall.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported on Friday that Logan Paul is set to face undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel. He’s also reporting that a press conference promoting the match will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Crown Jewel event is set to take place on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul was scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on Fox where he would make a big announcement.

MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT



TUNE IN https://t.co/w3LMWOd9AG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 16, 2022

This stems from Reigns appearing on his “Impaulsive” podcast earlier in the week. Following the podcast, two traded jabs on Twitter and that prompted the social media star and part-time professional boxer to appear on Smackdown tonight.

Paul has appeared on WWE television several times since 2021 and made his in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 38 this past April. Earlier this summer, Paul signed a multi-match contract with the company and faced The Miz at SummerSlam in late July. The WWE clearly wants to make his matches a big attraction and there’s nothing bigger than him wrestling the top guy in the company like Roman Reigns.