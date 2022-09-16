Teams that have clinched a berth in 2022 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB playoffs are fast approaching and as we hit the end of September, we’ll see plenty of teams clinching berths in the postseason. The end of the regular season is set for Oct. 5 while the Wild Card playoffs are going to start a few days later on Oct. 7. Here we’re going to be tracking the teams who have clinched a berth in the 2022 postseason.

2022 MLB playoff teams that have clinched

Los Angeles Dodgers, NL West division title — The Dodgers are going to run away with the best record in baseball and have already sealed up the NL West division. Chances are L.A. will be the No. 1 overall seed, though anything is possible. The Houston Astros aren’t far behind at 4.5 games on Sept. 16.

Houston Astros, clinch berth — The Astros are most likely going to grab the AL West title and as referenced above, have an outside shot at the top overall seed in the playoffs. The ‘Stros have a sizable lead over the Seattle Mariners and enough games on the New York Yankees to claim the top spot in the AL.