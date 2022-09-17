Penn State vs. Auburn start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Penn State escaped Week 1 with a close win over the Purdue Boilermakers and hammered the Ohio Bobcats 46-10 last Saturday to move to 2-0. Auburn took down Mercer in the season opener and allowed the San Jose State Spartans to hang around in a 24-16 victory last weekend. The Tigers started TJ Finley at quarterback for the first two weeks of the season, but the two-QB system has been effective early on with Robby Ashford coming in to do plenty of damage in the running attack, going for more than 60 yards on the ground in both games in 2022.

Penn State is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making Auburn +120 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.