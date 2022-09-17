Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Ole Miss started former USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart in Week 1, and went with Luke Altmyer in Game 2 as the quarterback competition bled into the regular season. Altmyer left last week’s game against Central Arkansas with a big lead in the second quarter, and Dart replaced him. Georgia Tech hung around with the Clemson Tigers in the season opener before Dabo Swinney’s squad pulled away in the second half and picked up a 35-17 win over Western Carolina as Dontae Smith rushed for more than 100 yards with three touchdowns.

Ole Miss is a 17-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -740 moneyline odds, making Georgia Tech +540 underdogs. The over/under is set at 63.5.