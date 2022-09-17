BYU vs. Oregon start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 12 BYU Cougars and No. 25 Oregon Ducks meet up in Week 3 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

BYU is off to a strong start to its 2022 season, blowing out the USF Bulls in Week 1 and took down the Baylor Bears 26-20 in double overtime last weekend. Quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards with a touchdown pass and caught a touchdown reception in the victory. Oregon opened its season by getting embarrassed by the Georgia Bulldogs 49-3 but picked up victory No. 1 last weekend by taking care of business against Eastern Washington 70-14 as the Ducks racked up more than 600 yards of offense.

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making BYU a +150 underdog. The over/under is set at 58.