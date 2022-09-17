ULM vs. Alabama start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and ULM Warhawks meet up in Week 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Alabama dropped from its No. 1 ranking coming off a thrilling 20-19 road victory over the Texas Longhorns last weekend. The Crimson Tide needed a field goal in the final seconds to escape with a victory against a Texas team that played the majority of the game without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Alabama committed 15 penalties in the win, which is the most ever in the Nick Saban era. ULM was crushed by the Longhorns in Week 1 and picked up its first win last Saturday with a 35-7 victory over Nicholls.

Alabama is a 49.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds off the board, and the over/under is set at 61.5.