Michigan State vs. Washington start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 3 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spent his first four college football seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, so this will be third matchup against Michigan State. Through two games with the Huskies, Penix has completed 69.7% of his passes for 682 yard with six touchdowns and an interception as he looks to lead his new team to a 3-0 start after wins over Kent State and Portland State. The Spartans are also coming off a pair of easy victories over Western Michigan and Akron as they get ready for their first real test of the season.

Washington is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making Michigan State a +150 underdog. The over/under is set at 56.5.