Miami vs. Texas A&M start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes and No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Texas A&M is coming off one of the biggest upset losses of a weekend filled with underdogs pulling off victories as it came up short against the Appalachian State Mountaineers 17-14 last Saturday. The Aggies gained just 186 yards of offense, turned the ball over twice and missed what would’ve been a game-tying field goal in the final minutes.

UM started its season with consecutive easy victories over Bethune-Cookman and the Southern Miss Eagles, which were without their starting quarterback on Saturday. Tyler Van Dyke is one of the top QBs in the ACC and will face his toughest test by far.

Texas A&M is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -215 moneyline odds, making Miami +185 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5.