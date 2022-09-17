Texas Tech vs. NC State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 16 NC State Wolfpack and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 3 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

NC State needed a missed extra point and field goal in the final few minutes to beat the East Carolina Pirates in Week 1, but the Wolfpack had no issues against Charleston Southern 55-3. Devin Leary is one of the top quarterbacks in the conference and threw four touchdowns and ran for two in last Saturday’s win. Texas Tech will continue on without quarterback Tyler Shough, who is out with a shoulder injury, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to a 33-30 double-overtime victory over the Houston Cougars. He threw for 351 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

NC State is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -365 moneyline odds, making Texas Tech a +300 underdog. The over/under is set at 56.