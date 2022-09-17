San Diego State vs. Utah start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 14 Utah Utes and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 3 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Utah lost a tough game in its season opener with an interception in the end zone in the final seconds of a 29-26 road loss to the Florida Gators, but the Utes picked up their first win on Saturday afternoon when it crushed Southern Utah 73-7. Utah gained 599 yards of offense, and Cameron Rising threw for more than 250 yards with three touchdowns. San Diego State quarterback Braxton Burmeister was knocked out of a season-opening loss to the Arizona Wildcat but returned last weekend in a 38-7 win over Idaho State.

Utah is a 21-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1800 moneyline odds, making San Diego State a +1000 underdog. The over/under is set at 48.5.