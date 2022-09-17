California vs. Notre Dame start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The California Golden Bears and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 3 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Notre Dame entered last weekend ranked as the eighth-best team in the country but fell out of the top 25 altogether with a 26-21 home loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd to fall to 0-2 in the Marcus Freeman era. Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury, and Drew Pyne finished the game at QB. Cal will go for a 3-0 start after knocking off UC Davis in Week 1 and hung on for a 20-14 victory over the UNLV Rebels last weekend.

Notre Dame is an 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -435 moneyline odds, making California +350 underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.5.