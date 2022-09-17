Oklahoma vs. Nebraska start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 3 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

Nebraska will play its first game since firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start including a 45-42 loss to the Clay Helton-led Georgia Southern Eagles last weekend. It’s tough to gauge how a team will respond to the removal of a head coach during the season especially this early, but the Huskers lost this matchup 23-16 in Norman last year. Mickey Joseph is the interim head coach for Nebraska.

The Sooners will look to improve to 3-0 after blowout wins over the UTEP Miners and Kent State Golden Flashes, and UCF Knights transfer Dillon Gabriel has completed 70.6% of his throws with five touchdowns and no interceptions early this year.

Oklahoma is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -410 moneyline odds, making Nebraska +330 underdogs. The over/under is set at 65.5.