Georgia vs. South Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Georgia has shown no signs of a letdown coming off a national championship season, knocking off the Oregon Ducks and Samford by a combined score of 82-3 over the first two weeks. The Bulldogs will play their first SEC game against a South Carolina team that is coming off a 44-30 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks where it committed three turnovers and is in danger of falling to 0-2 early in conference play. Georgia won the last two games of this series 85-29 and is a heavy favorite to pick up a third consecutive victory over the Gamecocks.

Georgia is a 25-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -3500 moneyline odds, making South Carolina +1400 underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.