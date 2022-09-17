Fresno State vs. USC start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 3 game

The No. 7 USC Trojans and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in Week 3 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

USC has gotten off to a strong start to the Lincoln Riley era as it looks for a 3-0 start, and Oklahoma Sooners transfer Caleb Williams has been excellent. Through two games, he completed 79.6% of his passes for 59 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Trojans are coming off a 41-28 win over the Stanford Cardinal last weekend. Fresno State opened its season with an easy win over Cal Poly 35-7 but lost to the Oregon State Beavers 35-32 on the final play of the game last weekend to drop to 1-1.

USC is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -425 moneyline odds, making Fresno State a +340 underdog. The over/under is set at 72.