Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: The best rivalry game in Week 3 of college football

As the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners travel north to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 3, they won’t be meeting Scott Frost on the other side. After four seasons of disappointment, the Nebraska brass had finally had enough when the Huskers dropped a game to Georgia Southern in Week 2.

Oklahoma’s new head coach, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, has gone 2-0 so far. Nebraska will be led by interim head coach Mickey Joseph in Frost’s absence as the Huskers begin their search for a permanent replacement.

The Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry sputtered out around 2010, when conference realignment limited the years in which they faced each other as the Cornhuskers left for the Big Ten. The two programs have met a total of 87 times since 1912, including a stretch of 71 straight years, and Oklahoma leads 46-38-3.

The rivalry also featured the Game of the Century in 1971, when the programs met on the field in a late November game at No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Poll, and Nebraska emerged victorious. The 2021-2022 home-and-home series marks the 50-year anniversary of that game.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -11

Total: Over/Under 65.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -410, Nebraska +330

Oklahoma: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)

The Sooners have had a solid start to their season after a lot of transition in the offseason, including a new head coach and a transfer quarterback after the departures of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley. They haven’t yet faced a major test, but their defense has been strong and their offense is finding its groove.

Nebraska: 1-2 (0-1 Big Ten)

A head coach fired three games into the season tells you just about all you need to know. Nebraska has been struggling after dropping a very close opener to Northwestern. It will be interesting to see how they do without Frost (and, more importantly perhaps, without Frost’s play calling).

The Pick

Oklahoma -11

Maybe Nebraska looks leagues better without Scott Frost, but it seems much more likely that little will change in just one week without their HC. Oklahoma will be looking for a big name to beat, and after an excellent second half last week, they may finally be hitting their stride at exactly the right time. The Sooners should cover by two touchdowns.