California vs. Notre Dame picks and best bets for Week 3

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) host the California Golden Bears (2-0) in South Bend on Saturday, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Irish are still looking for their first win under new head coach Marcus Freeman, and will face a tough Cal defense with their starting quarterback out for the season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

California: No. 74 overall, No. 118 offense, No. 24 defense

Notre Dame: No. 18 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 15 defense

Injury update

California

Notre Dame

QB Tyler Buchner - Out for season (shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

California: 1-1 ATS

Notre Dame: 1-1 ATS

Total

California: Over 1-1

Notre Dame: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

California: No. 43 overall, No. 44 offense, No. 42 defense

Notre Dame: No. 11 overall, No. 9 offense, No. 9 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -12.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -435, Cal +350

Opening line: Notre Dame -12.5

Opening total: 43

Weather

84 degrees, 14 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 40.5

Hopefully, the Irish have been focusing on getting defensive stops in practice this week after letting Marshall slip by a few too many times. Paired with a Cal defense that’s ranked No. 24 in SP+ and a brand-new starting quarterback for the Irish, I see this being a low-scoring game.

