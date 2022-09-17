Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech picks and best bets for Week 3

We have an SEC vs. ACC showdown in A-Town on Saturday as the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta and will air on ABC.

Ole Miss (2-0) blasted Central Arkansas in a 59-3 rout last week. Head coach Lane Kiffin has used the first few weeks of the season to alternate starting quarterbacks and last Saturday was Luke Altmyer, who went 6-13 for 90 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the victory. USC transfer Jaxson Dart took over afterwards, going 10-15 for 182 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Kiffin has remained mum on who will get the start against the Jackets and we won’t find out until game time.

Georgia Tech (1-1) got its first victory of the season last week, pulling away from Western Carolina for a 35-17 win. Running back Dontae Smith did a bulk of the heavy lifting for the Tech offense, taking 11 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Jackets defense came up big with three interceptions on the afternoon.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ole Miss: 6th overall, 11th offense, 11th defense

Georgia Tech: 92nd overall, 75th offense, 107th defense

Injury update

Ole Miss

QB Luke Altmyer - Probable (Upper Body)

Georgia Tech

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ole Miss: 1-1 ATS

Georgia Tech: 0-2 ATS

Total

Ole Miss: Over 1-1

Georgia Tech: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ole Miss: 80th overall, 108th offense, 91st defense

Georgia Tech: 118th overall, 103rd offense, 119th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -17

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -740, Georgia Tech +540

Opening line: Ole Miss -14.5

Opening total: 60

Weather

84 degrees, sunny, 8 MPH winds ESE

The Pick

Ole Miss -17

Even with the starting quarterback still unknown for this one, Ole Miss should still cruise past a Tech team that struggled early against Western Carolina last week. The focus will be on QB but don’t sleep on a pair of dynamic running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. Lay it with the Rebels here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.