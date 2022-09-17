BYU vs. Oregon picks and best bets for Week 3

We have a top 25 showdown in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday as the No. 12 BYU Cougars heads west to face the No. 25 Oregon Ducks at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR, and will air on Fox.

BYU (2-0) survived a late-night double overtime tussle against Baylor last Saturday, downing the Bears in a 26-20 victory. After both teams missed a field goal in the first OT period, Lopini Katoa put the Cougars on top with a three-yard touchdown scamper. The BYU defense were then able to stop Baylor on 4th and six on the following drive to seal the game.

Oregon (1-1) was able to shake off their Week 1 thrashing at the hands off Georgia by lighting up Eastern Washington in a 70-14 rout last Saturday. Quarterback Bo Nix was excellent against their FCS foe, going 28-33 through the air for 277 yards and five touchdowns.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

BYU: 19th overall, 26th offense, 18th defense

Oregon: 27th overall, 20th offense, 34th defense

Injury update

BYU

WR Puka Nacua - Questionable (Ankle)

WR Gunner Romney - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Oregon

OL Steven Jones - Out (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

BYU: 2-0 ATS

Oregon: 1-1 ATS

Total

BYU: Over 1-1

Oregon: Over 1-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

BYU: 2nd overall, 26th offense, 1st defense

Oregon: 72nd overall, 78th offense, 57th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -3.5

Total: 58

Moneyline: Oregon -175, BYU +150

Opening line: Oregon -4

Opening total: 56

Weather

69 degrees, partly sunny with a shower, 8 MPH winds NNW

The Pick

BYU +3.5

BYU has been excellent the first two weeks of the regular season and certainly has the resume to emerge as a College Football Playoff darkhorse. The status of Romney and Nacua is a big deal, but they enough weapons like running back Christopher Brooks to make plays. On top of that, I trust Jaren Hall to get the job done in a big game more than Bo Nix at quarterback. I’ll take the Cougars to cover and outright win on Saturday.

