ULM vs. Alabama picks and best bets for Week 3

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide return home on Saturday to play host to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL, and will air on the SEC Network.

Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) picked up its first victory of the season when pummeling in-state foe Nicholls for a 35-7 win. Quarterback Chandler Rogers was in control for the Warhawks, going 20-25 through the air for 253 yards and two touchdowns and also added 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Alabama (2-0), of course, narrowly escaped Austin last weekend with a 20-19 nailbiter victory over Texas. Down by two with less than two minutes left, quarterback Bryce Young marched his team down the field to set up a game-winning 33-yard field goal by Will Reichard with just 10 seconds left. The Crimson Tide won despite committing 15 penalties for 100 yards, the most of the Nick Saban era. Jase McClellan led the team in rushing with six carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

ULM: 124th overall, 115th offense, 126th defense

Alabama: 2nd overall, 2nd offense, 4th defense

Injury update

ULM

No new injuries to report.

Alabama

WR Tyler Harrell - Out (Foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

ULM: 1-1 ATS

Alabama: 1-1 ATS

Total

ULM: Over 0-2

Alabama: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

ULM: 104th overall, 54th offense, 124th defense

Alabama: 50th overall, 72nd offense, 42nd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -49.5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: No moneyline

Opening line: Alabama -50

Opening total: 60

Weather

88 degrees, sunny, 6 MPH winds ESE

The Pick

Alabama -49.5

Alabama could decide to bench its starters in this one and it would still be an overwhelming blowout. The only thing preventing the Tide covering is if Saban decided to play things ultra conservatively in the second half and even then that might not be enough. Don’t overthink this, roll with the Tide.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.