Texas Tech vs. NC State picks and best bets for Week 3

We have an ACC vs. Big 12 matchup as the No. 16 NC State Wolfpack hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, and is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Texas Tech (2-0) survived a two-overtime thriller against Houston on Saturday, toppling the Cougars in a 33-30 victory. Quarterback Donovan Smith converted on 4th and 20 in the first OT to keep the Red Raiders alive and walked in the game-winning touchdown in the second OT period.

NC State (2-0) did what it had to do by burying Charleston Southern in a 55-3 rout on Saturday. Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns through the air and also added an additional two rushing scores on the ground.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas Tech: 40th overall, 30th offense, 55th defense

NC State: 23rd overall, 37th offense, 14th defense

Injury update

Texas Tech

LB L.B. Moore - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Derrick Lewis II - Questionable (Undiclosed)

WR Jordan Brown - Questionable (Undiclosed)

RB Cam’Ron Valdez - Questionable (Knee)

QB Tyler Shough - Questionable (Shoulder)

WR Coy Eakin - Questionable (Ankle)

WR Chadarius Townsend - Questionable (Shoulder)

NC State

TE Trent Pennix - Out (Arm)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas Tech: 1-1 ATS

NC State: 1-1 ATS

Total

Texas Tech: Over 2-0

NC State: Over 1-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas Tech: 79th overall, 85th offense, 96th defense

NC State: 8th overall, 34th offense, 8th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -10.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: NC State -360, Texas Tech +300

Opening line: NC State -9.5

Opening total: 55

Weather

58 degrees, Clear, 5 MPH winds E

The Pick

NC State -10.5

Texas Tech is dealing with a handful of injuries and needed overtime to put down Houston last week. Meanwhile, NC State is rolling offensively and its top 15 defense may make all the difference in this one. I’m picking the Wolfpack to cover.

