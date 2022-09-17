Oklahoma vs. Nebraska picks and best bets for Week 3

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners are headed to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 17 at noon ET. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier this week after a 1-2 start to the season, and former assistant HC Mickey Joseph is acting as interim HC for the time being.

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: No. 5 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 22 defense

Nebraska: No. 51 overall, No. 50 offense, No. 53 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

Nebraska

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 1-1 ATS

Nebraska: 0-3 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 1-1

Nebraska: Over 2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: No. 13 overall, No. 13 offense, No. 13 defense

Nebraska: No. 28 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 30 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -11

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -410, Nebraska +330

Opening line: Oklahoma -14

Opening total: 65.5

Weather

72 degrees, 12 MPH, 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Oklahoma -11

Yes, Scott Frost is gone, and Nebraska will be looking to make a statement. Nut I don’t see them being able to pull it together within one week to cover against an Oklahoma team that features a remarkably strong defensive presence for a Big 12 team, and who has started clicking offensively. I don’t think the Huskers will be able to defend Oklahoma, and while Nebraska QB Casey Martin is very talented, it won’t be enough to cover.

