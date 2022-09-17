Oklahoma vs. Nebraska picks and best bets for Week 3

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners are headed to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 17 at noon ET. Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost earlier this week after a 1-2 start to the season, and former assistant HC Mickey Joseph is acting as interim HC for the time being.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oklahoma: No. 5 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 22 defense
Nebraska: No. 51 overall, No. 50 offense, No. 53 defense
Injury update
Oklahoma
Nebraska
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oklahoma: 1-1 ATS
Nebraska: 0-3 ATS
Total
Oklahoma: Over 1-1
Nebraska: Over 2-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oklahoma: No. 13 overall, No. 13 offense, No. 13 defense
Nebraska: No. 28 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 30 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oklahoma -11
Total: 65.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -410, Nebraska +330
Opening line: Oklahoma -14
Opening total: 65.5
Weather
72 degrees, 12 MPH, 24% chance of rain
The Pick
Oklahoma -11
Yes, Scott Frost is gone, and Nebraska will be looking to make a statement. Nut I don’t see them being able to pull it together within one week to cover against an Oklahoma team that features a remarkably strong defensive presence for a Big 12 team, and who has started clicking offensively. I don’t think the Huskers will be able to defend Oklahoma, and while Nebraska QB Casey Martin is very talented, it won’t be enough to cover.
