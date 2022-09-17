Georgia vs. South Carolina picks and best bets for Week 3

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: No. 1 overall, No. 3 offense, No. 1 defense

South Carolina: No. 46 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 32 defense

Injury update

Georgia

South Carolina

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 1-1 ATS

South Carolina: 1-1 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 0-2

South Carolina: Over 1-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

South Carolina: No. 20 overall, No. 14 offense, No. 27 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -25

Total: 55

Moneyline: Georgia -3500, South Carolina +1400

Opening line: Georgia -24.5

Opening total: 50.5

Weather

80 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

South Carolina +25

It’s easy to admit that Georgia looks insanely good so far this season, but 25 points against a solid SEC team is a massive spread (although, to be fair, the Oregon game probably could have done with a similar spread). While the Gamecocks haven’t had much luck against Georgia in recent years, the Shane Beamer does have a different look, and they’ll have home advantage. It might not be a good game, it may not even be a particularly close game, but I think that SC can stay within 25.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.