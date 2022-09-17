 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 3

The No. 13 Hurricanes head to College Station, TX, to meet the No. 24 Aggies.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Southern Mississippi at Miami Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

We have an ACC vs. SEC showdown in the Lone Star State as the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes hit the road to take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, September 17 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station, TX, and is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Miami (2-0) toyed around with Southern Miss on Saturday, but eventually pulled away for a 30-7 victory. Running back Henry Parrish Jr. took 23 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Texas A&M (1-1) had a miserable time on Saturday as they were upset by Appalachian State 17-14. The Aggies struggled mightily on offense and only produced 186 yards total. Kicker Caden Davis missed what would’ve been the game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Miami: 24th overall, 14th offense, 39th defense
Texas A&M: 9th overall, 47th offense, 2nd defense

Injury update

Miami

WR Xavier Restrepo - Out indefinitely (Foot)
OL Zion Nelson - Questionable (Knee)
Akheem Mesidor - Questionable (Undisclosed)
Safety Jalen Harrell - Suspension (Eligibility)
WR Jacolby George - Suspension (Eligibility)

Texas A&M

TE Max Wright - Questionable (Knee)
DL Walter Nolen - Questionable (Leg)
OL Bryce Foster - Questionable (Illness)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Miami: 1-1 ATS
Texas A&M: 0-2 ATS

Total

Miami: Over 1-1
Texas A&M: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Miami: 28th overall, 50th offense, 12th defense
Texas A&M: 98th overall, 81st offense, 92nd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -6
Total: 45
Moneyline: Texas A&M -215, Miami +185

Opening line: Texas A&M -5.5
Opening total: 49

Weather

72 degrees, Partly cloudy and humid, 6 MPH winds SE

The Pick

Under 45

Texas A&M games are strictly in the under category for me until further notice. Only managing to gain 186 yards of offense against Appalachian State last week is a major red flag, and there’s questions on if Haynes King is the right fit for the offense. The rumors of Max Johnson starting in a huge non-conference game are here for a reason.

The Aggie defense however should give Tyler Van Dyke problems, and limit their production on offense. Expect a rock fight, take the under.

