Fresno State vs. USC picks and best bets for Week 3

We have a late-night Golden State showdown as the No. 7 USC Trojans host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and is scheduled to air on Fox.

Fresno State (1-1) came up short against a different Pac-12 foe on Saturday, falling to Oregon State 35-32. The two teams traded the lead late and the Beavers got the last laugh when Jack Colletto punched in the go-ahead touchdown as time expired. Running back Jordan Mims led Fresno with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

USC (2-0) passed its first road test last Saturday with a 41-28 victory over rival Stanford. Quarterback Caleb Williams was efficient by completing 20 of 27 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison went off with seven receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

SP+ Rankings

Fresno State: 49th overall, 43rd offense, 54th defense

USC: 32nd overall, 16th offense, 56th defense

Injury update

Fresno State

No new injuries.

USC

DB Briton Allen - Questionable (Knee)

PK Garth White - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Adonis Otey - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL Jason Rodriguez - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Chris Thompson Jr. - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Michael Jackson III - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Joshua Jackson Jr - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Domani Jackson - Questionable (Knee)

DL Dejon Benton - Questionable (Arm)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Fresno State: 0-2 ATS

USC: 2-0 ATS

Total

Fresno State: Over 1-1

USC: Over 2-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Fresno State: 16th overall, 16th offense, 34th defense

USC: 75th overall, 69th offense, 94th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -11

Total: 72

Moneyline: USC -425, Fresno State +340

Opening line: USC -13.5

Opening total: 71

Weather

66 degrees, Partly cloudy

The Pick

Over 74

Expect plenty of points here at the L.A. Coliseum. Lincoln Riley has already molded USC into the image of his old Oklahoma teams in that they’ll put plenty of touchdowns on the board but allow quite a few on defense. That’s where a veteran like Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener could have himself a nice game and get good tape for the NFL Draft next spring. Take the over.

