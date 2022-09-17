San Diego State vs. Utah picks and best bets for Week 3

We have a late-night showdown in Salt Lake City as the No. 14 Utah Utes play host to the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium and is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

San Diego State (1-1) picked up its first victory of the young season on Saturday with a 38-7 victory over Idaho State. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister was effective both through the air and on the ground while running back Jordan Byrd picked up both a rushing touchdown and a punt return score.

Utah (1-1) bounced back from its Week 1 loss to Florida by plundering Southern Utah 73-7. Tight end Dalton Kincaid was the star of the offense with seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

San Diego State: 77th overall, 105th offense, 48th defense

Utah: 11th overall, 8th offense, 35th defense

Injury update

San Diego State

No new injuries.

Utah

No new injuries.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

San Diego State: 0-2 ATS

Utah: 1-1 ATS

Total

San Diego State: Over 1-1

Utah: Over 2-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

San Diego State: 103rd overall, 117th offense, 73rd defense

Utah: 49th overall, 36th offense, 85th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -21

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Utah -1800, San Diego State +1000

Opening line: Utah -21

Opening total: 49

Weather

58 degrees, Clear, 7 MPH winds SE

The Pick

Utah -21

Utah has too much talent on both sides of the ball that will be too much for San Diego State to keep up with. The Aztecs still move at a glacial pace on offense and if they fall deep into a hole, they won’t be able to dig themselves out of it. Lay the points with the Utes at home here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.