UAPB vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions meet up in Week 3 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. The Cowboys will look to finish up the non-conference slate unbeaten heading into a bye week.

Oklahoma State (2-0 0-0 Big 12) pulled away from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the fourth quarter of last week’s 34-17 win as Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0) hammered North American, which is an NAIA team, by a score of 76-3 last Saturday.

OK State is a 55.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 62.5. No moneyline is available.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.