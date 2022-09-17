Miami vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes and No. 24 Texas A&M meet up in Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Hurricanes will get their toughest test by far and should get a motivated Aggies roster.

Miami (2-0, 0-0 ACC) did not have many troubles in its first two games, knocking off Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, and Tyler Van Dyke completed 73.3% of his throws with three touchdowns so far this season. Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a devastating 17-14 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers last Saturday, picking up just 180 yards of offense with two turnovers.

Texas A&M is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -215 on the moneyline. That makes Nevada a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.

Miami vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.