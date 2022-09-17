Mississippi State vs. LSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 3 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Tigers will play their first SEC game of the Brian Kelly era, and oddsmakers expect Saturday’s game to go down to the wire.

Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC) began its season with a couple wins over the Memphis Tigers (49-23) and Arizona Wildcats (39-17), and Will Rogers already threw for 763 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. LSU (1-1, 0-0 SEC) lost a tight matchup with the Florida State Seminoles and picked up victory No. 1 last weekend 65-17 after going ahead 37-0 after the first quarter.

Mississippi State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.

Mississippi State vs. LSU

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.