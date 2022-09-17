Georgia vs. South Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bulldogs moved to the top-ranked team in the country and will play its first road game of the season.

Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) hammered the Oregon Ducks on a neutral site to open the season and took care of business against Samford last weekend, and Stetson Bennett threw for at least 300 yards in both games this season. South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC) received its first test of the season last Saturday and lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks 44-30 on the road, turning the ball over three times.

Georgia is a 25-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3500 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +1400 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

Georgia vs. South Carolina

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.