Kansas vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Cougars meet up in Week 3 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. The Jayhawks picked up a thrilling conference win last weekend and will look to move to 3-0 against another quality opponent.

Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) knocked off the West Virginia Mountaineers 55-42 in overtime as Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes. Houston (1-1, 0-0 AAC) has played in a total of five overtime sessions through the first two games with a 37-35 triple-overtime win over the UTSA Roadrunners and 33-30 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in two overtimes in Week 2.

Houston is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -320 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +265 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.

Kansas vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.