Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami-Ohio Redhawks meet up in Week 3 at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. The Bearcats usually dominate this series, but both teams are hungry to get above .500 for the first time this season.

The Redhawks (1-1) got the season off to a rough start, falling 37-13 to an SEC foe in Kentucky. Last week was a get-right game for them against FCS Robert Morris, which they won 34-14. Still, a 20-point win over an FCS opponent isn’t nearly as dominating as you would hope. The passing game has been a struggle, failing to get over 200 yards in either game. But they looked solid on the ground last week, amassing over 200 yards against Robert Morris.

Cincy (1-1) had the chance to start the season with a bang, but fell just short against No. 10 Arkansas. They handled business last week, topping FCS Kennesaw State 63-10 to get their momentum right again. Ben Bryant has been solid as a replacement to Desmond Ridder at QB, throwing for 526 yards and five scores in two games to just one interception.

Cincy is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes Miami (OH) a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.5.

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.