San Diego State vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 14 Utah Utes and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 3 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Utah will look to get above .500 coming off a blowout over an overmatched FCS opponent.

Utah (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) followed a tough 29-26 loss to the Florida Gators in Week 1 and hammered Southern Utah 73-7 last weekend with 598 yards of offense. San Diego State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) played poorly in a season-opening loss to the Arizona Wildcats, and starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister returned to play for last weekend’s 38-7 win over Idaho State.

Utah is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1800 on the moneyline. That makes San Diego State a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.

San Diego State vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.