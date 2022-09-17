Texas Tech vs. NC State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 16 NC State Wolfpack host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 3 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Wolfpack will get their toughest test of the season with a great shot at proving they’re worthy of their top-20 ranking.

NC State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) barely survived a battle with the East Carolina Pirates in Week 1, but Devin Leary threw four touchdowns against an overmatched Charleston Southern team in a 55-3 win. Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) lost its starting quarterback Tyler Shough during the season opener, but Donovan Smith threw for 350 yards in a 33-30 overtime win over the Houston Cougars last weekend, though he turned the ball over three times.

NC State is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -365 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.

Texas Tech vs. NC State

kDate: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.