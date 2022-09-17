Penn State vs. Auburn: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Nittany Lions entered the top 25 this week as both teams look to move to 3-0 early on this season.

Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is off to a strong start heading into a huge road trip, and it already beat a decent program when it knocked off the Purdue Boilermakers away from home in the season opener. Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) did not beat up on the San Jose State Spartans as much as it probably should’ve last weekend with a 24-16 home victory, and it will be interesting to see how the Tigers respond in what could be a huge game for Bryan Harsin’s future at head coach.

Penn State is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.

Penn State vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup via CBS with a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.