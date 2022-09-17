UTSA vs. Texas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners meet up in Week 3 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Longhorn Network. The Longhorns will look to get back in the win column after a tough home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend.

Texas (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) had its starting quarterback Quinn Ewers knocked out of the 20-19 loss to Alabama, and he was replaced by a hobbled Hudson Card. If both are unable to go, the Longhorns could go with third-string quarterback Charles Wright. UTSA (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA) finished 12-2 last season and lost to the Houston Cougars in three overtimes and beat the Army Black Knights in OT last weekend.

Texas is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes UTSA a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.

UTSA vs. Texas

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Longhorn Network

Live stream: Longhorn Network, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the Longhorn Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.