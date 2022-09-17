Fresno State vs. USC: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 7 USC Trojans and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in Week 3 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The Trojans will return home to play a tough team with a good quarterback on Saturday night after picking up a road win in conference play.

USC (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) looked good offensively in last week’s 41-28 win over the Stanford Cardinal with 505 yards of offense and forced four turnovers in a game that was much more of a blowout than the final score suggests. Fresno State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) lost to the Oregon State Beavers 35-32 on a touchdown on the final play of the game as Jake Haener threw for 360 yards with a touchdown in the defeat.

USC is a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -425 on the moneyline. That makes Fresno State a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 72.

Fresno State vs. USC

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.