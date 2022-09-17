Toledo vs. Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and Toledo Rockets meet up in Week 3 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The Buckeyes will enter as heavy favorites in their final game before heading into conference play.

Ohio State (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) knocked off the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the season opener and followed that up with a 45-12 home victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves last weekend, led by CJ Stroud, who threw six touchdown passes this season. Toledo (2-0, 0-0 MAC) hammered its first two opponents Long Island (37-0) and UMass (55-10) behind quarterback Dequan Finn, who rushed for 74 yards and two scores on the ground last Saturday.

Ohio State is a 31-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 62.5.

Toledo vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.