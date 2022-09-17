BYU vs. Oregon: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 12 BYU Cougars and No. 25 Oregon Ducks meet up in Week 3 at Autzen Stadium in Eugne, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Saturday afternoon’s matchup will be the first of two games featuring two top-25 programs this weekend.

BYU (2-0) is coming off a thrilling 26-20 double-overtime victory over the Baylor Bears last Saturday, aided by Chase Roberts catching eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars jumped into the top 15. Oregon (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) opened its season by getting crushed against the Georgia Bulldogs but had no issues with Eastern Washington in a 70-14 victory last weekend for win No. 1 of 2022.

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.

BYU vs. Oregon

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.