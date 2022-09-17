Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 3 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The Cornhuskers will play their first game since firing head coach Scott Frost as they host one of the top programs in college football.

Oklahoma (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) will get its first big test of the Brent Venables era after taking care of business against overmatched UTEP and Kent State programs over the first couple weeks. Nebraska (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) let go of its head coach after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, and Mickey Joseph will take over as the interim head coach.

Oklahoma is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -410 on the moneyline. That makes Nebraska a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.5.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.