Akron vs. Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

Akron and Tennessee face off on Saturday, September 17. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Purdue v Tennessee Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers and Akron Zips meet up in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on SECN+ and ESPN+. The Volunteers will look to move to 3-0 heading into SEC play on Saturday night.

Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) pulled out a 34-27 road victory over the Pitt Panthers team that suffered multiple injuries at the quarterback position, as Hendon Hooker threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns. Akron (0-2, 1-1 MAC) was crushed by the Michigan State Spartans 52-0 last weekend, and starting quarterback DJ Irons left with an injury and did not return.

Tennessee is a 47-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 67.

Akron vs. Tennessee

Date: Saturday, September 17
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+
Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to SECN+ or ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

