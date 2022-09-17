 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri State vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

Missouri State and Arkansas face off on Saturday, September 17. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

Arkansas v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears meet up in Week 3 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on SECN+/ESPN+. The Razorbacks will look to avoid a letdown in between SEC matchups.

Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 SEC) has looked good through two weeks with wins over the Cincinnati Bearcats (31-24) and South Carolina Gamecocks (44-30), led by quarterback KJ Jefferson who has completed 76.6% of his passes with four touchdowns and zero interceptions and rushed for 129 yards and a couple more TDs. Missouri State (2-0) is fifth in the latest FCS rankings and is coming off a 35-30 win over UT-Martin.

Arkansas a 25.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2800 on the moneyline. That makes Missouri State a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.

Missouri State vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 17
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+
Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to SECN+ or ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

